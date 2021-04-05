Cpl. Dakoatah Miller competes in the Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition

NewYork Army National Guard Cpl. Dakoatah Miller negotiates the land navigation course during the 2021 Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition on May 4, 2021 at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Miller won the competition in the junior enlisted Soldier category and will represent the Northeast at the Army National Guard competition in Arizona this week, July 19-23.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

Date Taken: 05.04.2021
Date Posted: 07.18.2021
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE - DIX - LAKEHURST, NJ, US