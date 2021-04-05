NewYork Army National Guard Cpl. Dakoatah Miller negotiates the land navigation course during the 2021 Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition on May 4, 2021 at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Miller won the competition in the junior enlisted Soldier category and will represent the Northeast at the Army National Guard competition in Arizona this week, July 19-23.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6738016
|VIRIN:
|210504-Z-IY093-1201
|Resolution:
|5692x2873
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE - DIX - LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cpl. Dakoatah Miller competes in the Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York National Guard Soldier competing in national best warrior competition
LEAVE A COMMENT