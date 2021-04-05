Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Dakoatah Miller competes in the Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE - DIX - LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Cpl. Dakoatah Miller conducts the land navigation course during the 2021 Best Warrior Competition on May 4, 2021, at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Miller finished first in the junior enlisted category and will represent the Northeast during the Army National Guard competition in Arizona this week, July 19-23.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

