New York Army National Guard Cpl. Dakoatah Miller conducts the land navigation course during the 2021 Best Warrior Competition on May 4, 2021, at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Miller finished first in the junior enlisted category and will represent the Northeast during the Army National Guard competition in Arizona this week, July 19-23.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6738015
|VIRIN:
|210504-Z-IY093-1202
|Resolution:
|1909x3198
|Size:
|750.73 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE - DIX - LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cpl. Dakoatah Miller competes in the Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York National Guard Soldier competing in national best warrior competition
LEAVE A COMMENT