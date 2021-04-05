Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Dakoatah Miller competes in the Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 3]

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Cpl. Dakoatah Miller conducts the run event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey on May 4, 2021. Miller won the competition in the junior enlisted Soldier category and will represent the region at the Army National Guard competition in Arizona this week, July 19-23.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6738014
    VIRIN: 210504-Z-IB607-2014
    Resolution: 1528x2102
    Size: 785.57 KB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Dakoatah Miller competes in the Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York National Guard Soldier competing in national best warrior competition

    New Jersey
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    National Guard
    ARNG
    Region 1 Best Warrior Competition

