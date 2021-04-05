Cpl. Dakoatah Miller competes in the Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition

New York Army National Guard Cpl. Dakoatah Miller conducts the run event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey on May 4, 2021. Miller won the competition in the junior enlisted Soldier category and will represent the region at the Army National Guard competition in Arizona this week, July 19-23.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

