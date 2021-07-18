New York National Guard Soldier competing in national best warrior competition

Photo By Sgt. Benjamin Martinez | NewYork Army National Guard Cpl. Dakoatah Miller negotiates the land navigation course...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Benjamin Martinez | NewYork Army National Guard Cpl. Dakoatah Miller negotiates the land navigation course during the 2021 Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition on May 4, 2021 at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Miller won the competition in the junior enlisted Soldier category and will represent the Northeast at the Army National Guard competition in Arizona this week, July 19-23.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez) see less | View Image Page

Syracuse, N.Y. – Cpl. Dakotah Miller, a Cortland, New York resident and infantryman in the New York Army National Guard, will compete this week, July 19-23, at the Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition in Camp Navajo, Arizona.



Miller, a member of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment’s headquarters company based in Utica, has been training full-time since December for best warrior competitions at all levels.



He and Staff Sgt. Stephen Mulholland, also of the 2-108th headquarters, bested their peers at the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and New York Army National Guard competitions. The pair competed against Soldiers from six other Northeast states at the Region 1 competition in Fort Dix, New Jersey in May, where Mulholland placed second in the NCO category. Miller placed first in the Soldier category, earning him a spot at the national level.



Training and competing for seven months has been a test of Miller’s determination. He chalks up his success to dedication and discipline.



“Somewhere along the way, the motivation dwindles from time to time. But that standard of discipline the army instills helps keep us going,” he said.



Preparation has included physical fitness workouts twice a day, with hands-on practice with weapons, radios and other equipment in between. Miller has also been taking time to study Army doctrine, regulations, and history.



While training for the best warrior competition, Miller has also kept up his status as a full-time student at SUNY Cortland, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. Nearly all of his classes over the past semester have been online, so he’s been able to train for the competitions while continuing his education.



Since the end of the regional competition, Mulholland has continued to be Miller’s training partner, and transitioned into being his sponsor.



“We’ve been training together for so long that it’s been a good fit,” Multholland said. “This is a good opportunity to progress in my leadership abilities as well.”



The pair arrived in Arizona July 6 to give Miller time to acclimate to the desert climate, maintain a challenging fitness regimen, and practice hands-on skills in the in the lead-up to the competition.



Miller will take on Soldiers from six other regions from across the country, alongside those competing in the NCO category.



When asked if he is nervous about competing against the best National Guard Soldiers from across the country, he replied : "Not really."



“Having done this for so long, getting to this point, I’ve done everything I can. Going into the competition, it’s going to be giving it everything I’ve got. I think, at this point, the nerves have just faded away, " Miller said.



The Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition takes place Monday, July 19 through Friday July 23 in Camp Navajo in Arizona. Winners will compete in the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition.