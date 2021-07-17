Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fo’c’sel [Image 11 of 18]

    Fo’c’sel

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, re-stow vang tow line in the fo’c’sle, July 17, 2021. Ford successfully completed the second of three scheduled explosive events for FSST, July 16, 2021. The shock trials are designed to demonstrate the ship’s ability to withstand the effects of nearby underwater explosion and retain required capability. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean for required inspections and preparation for the third FSST explosive event, scheduled for later this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Jackson Adkins)

