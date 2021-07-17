USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski, left, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) media department from Salt Lake City, receives congratulations from Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Executive Officer Capt. Jeremy Shamblee and Command Master Chief De’Andre Beaufort during a frocking ceremony for newly advanced Petty Officers 1st, 2nd and 3rd Class, July 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary A. Prill)

