    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pump Room [Image 8 of 18]

    Pump Room

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Airman Caleb McHerrin, from Atlanta, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, uses sounding tape to sound fuel in the pump room, July 17, 2021. Ford successfully completed the second of three scheduled explosive events for FSST, July 16, 2021. The shock trials are designed to demonstrate the ship’s ability to withstand the effects of nearby underwater explosion and retain required capability. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean for required inspections and preparation for the third FSST explosive event, scheduled for later this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 13:30
    Photo ID: 6737887
    VIRIN: 210717-N-TL968-1006
    Resolution: 3189x4783
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pump Room [Image 18 of 18], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy

