Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Gage Wierzbicki, from Providence, Rhode Island, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, ties a bowline knot on a hawes pipe cover in the fo’c’sle, July 17, 2021. Ford successfully completed the second of three scheduled explosive events for FSST, July 16, 2021. The shock trials are designed to demonstrate the ship’s ability to withstand the effects of nearby underwater explosion and retain required capability. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean for required inspections and preparation for the third FSST explosive event, scheduled for later this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Jackson Adkins)

