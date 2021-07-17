Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Mass Casualty Drill [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Mass Casualty Drill

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210717-N-DW158-1113 GULF OF ADEN (July 17, 2021) – Sailors carry a simulated casualty during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 17. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

