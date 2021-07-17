210717-N-DW158-1080 GULF OF ADEN (July 17, 2021) – Sailors conduct a mass casualty drill aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 17. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.18.2021 10:38 Photo ID: 6737853 VIRIN: 210717-N-DW158-1080 Resolution: 5520x3684 Size: 836.37 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Mass Casualty Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.