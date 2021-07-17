USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Mass Casualty Drill

210717-N-DW158-1032 GULF OF ADEN (July 17, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Felix Gongora, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Aaron Orozco, conduct firefighting training on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 17. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

