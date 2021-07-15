2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow

U.S. Air A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chiefs, put to be an A-10 at the Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City, New York, July 15, 2021. Demo crew chiefs are responsible for upkeep and maintenance on the aircraft while at shows or home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

