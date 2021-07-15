U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arron Canady-Post, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, guides Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Demo Team commander and pilot, to his designated parking spot at the Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City, New York, July 15, 2021. The team traveled to the Johnson City to demonstrate the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the role Airmen play in the close air support mission during the 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow July 17 and 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

