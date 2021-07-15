U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, arrives at the Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City, New York, July 15, 2021. The A-10 is an effective, survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 17:34
|Photo ID:
|6737395
|VIRIN:
|210715-F-IH072-1062
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSON CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT