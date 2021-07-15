2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Spencer, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engine specialist, collects engine oil off an A-10 at Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City, New York, July 15, 2021. Each engine on the A-10 can produce up to 9,065 pounds of thrust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

