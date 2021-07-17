Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU

    KUWAIT

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Maj. Kevin Weaver and 1st Sgt. Quenton Watson, the senior advisors of the 33rd Financial Management Support Unit, cases their guidon symbolizing the completion of their deployment, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 17, 2021. The 33rd FMSU were deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 10:42
    Photo ID: 6737175
    VIRIN: 210717-A-MI845-004
    Resolution: 995x1493
    Size: 303.89 KB
    Location: KW
    This work, 33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    ROTM
    33rd FMSU
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    15th FMSU

