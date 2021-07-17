33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU

Maj. Kevin Weaver and 1st Sgt. Quenton Watson, the senior advisors of the 33rd Financial Management Support Unit, cases their guidon symbolizing the completion of their deployment, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 17, 2021. The 33rd FMSU were deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

