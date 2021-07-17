33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU

Maj. Kevin Weaver, the commander of the 33rd Financial Management Support Unit, awards his Soldiers Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medals, and Army Achievement Medals during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 17, 2021. Soldiers were recognized for their actions during their deployment supporting Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 10:42
|Photo ID:
|6737173
|VIRIN:
|210717-A-MI845-002
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|849.56 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
