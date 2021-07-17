Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU [Image 2 of 4]

    33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU

    KUWAIT

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Maj. Kevin Weaver, the commander of the 33rd Financial Management Support Unit, awards his Soldiers Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medals, and Army Achievement Medals during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 17, 2021. Soldiers were recognized for their actions during their deployment supporting Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 10:42
    Photo ID: 6737173
    VIRIN: 210717-A-MI845-002
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 849.56 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU
    33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU
    33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU
    33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    ROTM
    33rd FMSU
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    15th FMSU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT