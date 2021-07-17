Maj. Anthony Arola and 1st Sgt. Solomua Tiliaia-Comstock the senior advisors of the 15th Financial Management Support Unit, uncase their guidon symbolizing the beginning of their deployment, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 17, 2021. The 15th FMSU will continue to support Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 10:42 Photo ID: 6737174 VIRIN: 210717-A-MI845-003 Resolution: 994x1491 Size: 268.29 KB Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.