33rd FMSU Transfers Authority to 15th FMSU

Lt. Col. Heather Dorian, the commander of Division Special Troops Battalion, presents a meritorious service medal to 1st sgt. Quenton Watson, the senior enlisted advisor of the 33rd Financial Management Support Unit, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 17, 2021. The 33rd FMSU were deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

