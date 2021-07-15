East Africa service members volunteer at local orphanage

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Merissa Hunnicutt, a job title with Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), plays a game with a child at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti, July 15, 2021. U.S. military Chaplains bring service members to the orphanage as an opportunity to support staff members and identify future needs in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

