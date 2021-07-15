U.S. Army Spc. Tlali Garcia, a flag writer with Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), plays soccer with kids at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti, July 15, 2021. U.S. military Chaplains, as liaisons, provide service members the opportunity to engage and serve the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 08:45 Photo ID: 6737121 VIRIN: 210715-F-VI407-1097 Resolution: 3262x4567 Size: 1.85 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, East Africa service members volunteer at local orphanage [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.