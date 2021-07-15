U.S. Army Spc. Tlali Garcia, a flag writer, and Chandler Henderson, an armorer with Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), take a picture with children at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti, July 15, 2021. U.S. military Chaplains, as liaisons, provide service members the opportunity to engage and serve the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 08:45 Photo ID: 6737119 VIRIN: 210715-F-VI407-1393 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.74 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, East Africa service members volunteer at local orphanage [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.