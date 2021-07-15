Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Africa service members volunteer at local orphanage [Image 5 of 7]

    East Africa service members volunteer at local orphanage

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Rodehorst, a religious support non-commissioned officer with Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), pushes a child on a swing at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti, July 15, 2021. U.S. military Chaplains give support to local orphanages and charities in the local community, building supportive and sustainable relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

