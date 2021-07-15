U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Rodehorst, a religious support non-commissioned officer with Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), pushes a child on a swing at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti, July 15, 2021. U.S. military Chaplains give support to local orphanages and charities in the local community, building supportive and sustainable relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 08:45
|Photo ID:
|6737124
|VIRIN:
|210715-F-VI407-1194
|Resolution:
|4415x5504
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, East Africa service members volunteer at local orphanage [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
