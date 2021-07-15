East Africa service members volunteer at local orphanage

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Rodehorst, a religious support non-commissioned officer with Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), pushes a child on a swing at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti, July 15, 2021. U.S. military Chaplains give support to local orphanages and charities in the local community, building supportive and sustainable relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

