210715-N-WF272-1141 PHILADELPHIA (July 15, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Nicholas Bartolome, a Williamstown, N.J. native, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, responds to board members during a Sailor of the Quarter board. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 23:31 Photo ID: 6736895 VIRIN: 210715-N-WF272-1141 Resolution: 3000x2186 Size: 878.44 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Philadelphia hold Sailor of the Quarter boards [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.