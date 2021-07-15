NTAG Philadelphia hold Sailor of the Quarter boards

210715-N-WF272-1155 PHILADELPHIA (July 15, 2021) From left to right, Chief Navy Counselor Matthew Wilson, a Rock Hill, S.C. native, Chief Navy Counselor Jessica Triboletti, from Mount Laurel, N.J., and Chief Operations Specialist James Ward, a St. Louis native, all assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, conduct a Sailor of the Quarter board for Navy Counselor 1st Class Nicholas Bartolome, from Williamstown, N.J. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

