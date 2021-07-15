NTAG Philadelphia hold Sailor of the Quarter boards

210715-N-WF272-1048 PHILADELPHIA (July 15, 2021) Chief Navy Counselor Matthew Wilson, left, from Rock Hill, S.C., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, inspects the uniform of Navy Counselor 1st Class Marco Guity, a New York native, during a Sailor of the Quarter board. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

Date Taken: 07.15.2021