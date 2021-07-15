Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Philadelphia hold Sailor of the Quarter boards [Image 1 of 11]

    NTAG Philadelphia hold Sailor of the Quarter boards

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210715-N-WF272-1003 PHILADELPHIA (July 15, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Nasir Islam, a Rochelle Park, N.J. native, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, reports for a Sailor of the Quarter board. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 23:31
    Photo ID: 6736887
    VIRIN: 210715-N-WF272-1003
    Resolution: 2108x3000
    Size: 961.92 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Hometown: ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Philadelphia hold Sailor of the Quarter boards [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    board
    sailor of the quarter
    Sailors
    "Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

