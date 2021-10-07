USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Maintenance in Main Machinery Room Two

210710-N-MT581-1609



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Chief Engineman Tony Benoit, right, from Leominster, Mass., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), pop tests the fuel injector nozzles of the main propulsion diesel generator, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

