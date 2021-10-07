USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Maintenance in Main Machinery Room Two

210710-N-MT581-1360



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Hull Technician 3rd Class Joshua Smutzer, left, from Rock Island, Ill., and Hull Technician 3rd Class Ray Wesley, from Saint Paris, Ohio, both assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), perform maintenance on the reverse osmosis desalination unit, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

Date Taken: 07.10.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN