USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Maintenance in Main Machinery Room Two

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) repair a rubber pipe with banding, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|07.10.2021
|07.16.2021 18:21
|6736720
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
