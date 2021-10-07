Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Maintenance in Main Machinery Room Two [Image 3 of 5]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Maintenance in Main Machinery Room Two

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210710-N-MT581-1576

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Engineman 2nd Class Mason Bee, from Akron, Ohio, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), pop tests the fuel injector nozzles of the main propulsion diesel generator, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6736721
    VIRIN: 210710-N-MT581-1576
    Resolution: 2042x2456
    Size: 419.5 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: AKRON, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Maintenance in Main Machinery Room Two [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

