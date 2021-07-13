Airman 1st Class Victor Esau, 59th Medical Wing opthalmic technician, doffs personal protective equipment to prepare for the Ready EAGLE exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 13, 2021. Airmen from the 59th Medical Wing practiced donning and doffing PPE to assess current response capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Joshua Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 17:07
|Photo ID:
|6736615
|VIRIN:
|210713-F-DO548-1008
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|786.52 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready EAGLE Equipment Review [Image 8 of 8], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT