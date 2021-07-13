Ready EAGLE Equipment Review

Airman 1st Class Victor Esau, 59th Medical Wing opthalmic technician, doffs personal protective equipment to prepare for the Ready EAGLE exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 13, 2021. Airmen from the 59th Medical Wing practiced donning and doffing PPE to assess current response capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Joshua Rosario)

