    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Mark Cook, 59th Medical Wing medical administration supervisor, packs personal protective equipment to prepare for the Ready EAGLE exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 13, 2021. Ready EAGLE tests readiness capabilities for home station response to all hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Joshua Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 17:07
    Photo ID: 6736612
    VIRIN: 210713-F-DO548-1005
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 725.62 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready EAGLE Equipment Review [Image 8 of 8], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PPE
    Training
    59 MDW
    Ready Eagle

