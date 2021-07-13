Staff Sgt. Mark Cook, 59th Medical Wing medical administration supervisor, packs personal protective equipment to prepare for the Ready EAGLE exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 13, 2021. Ready EAGLE tests readiness capabilities for home station response to all hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Joshua Rosario)
This work, Ready EAGLE Equipment Review [Image 8 of 8], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
