Airmen from the 59th Medical Wing review equipment to prepare for the Ready EAGLE exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 13, 2021. Ready EAGLE tests readiness capabilities for home station response to all hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Joshua Rosario)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 17:07 Photo ID: 6736608 VIRIN: 210713-F-DO548-1001 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 751.89 KB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready EAGLE Equipment Review [Image 8 of 8], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.