Ready EAGLE Equipment Review

Tech. Sgt. Victoria Joy, 59th Medical Wing orthotic technician, poses for a picture after donning personal protective equipment during the Ready EAGLE exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 13, 2021. Airmen from the 59th Medical Wing practice donning and doffing PPE to assess current response capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Joshua Rosario)

