Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, taxi prior to takeoff in support of NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 15, 2021. This year marks 60 years of NATO Air Policing across Europe and remains a fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

