    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready [Image 3 of 4]

    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, taxi prior to takeoff in support of NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 15, 2021. This year marks 60 years of NATO Air Policing across Europe and remains a fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 07:35
    Photo ID: 6735530
    VIRIN: 210715-F-AN818-015
    Resolution: 6334x4223
    Size: 13.88 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Iceland
    EUCOM
    Air Policing
    AIRCOM

