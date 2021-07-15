Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready [Image 4 of 4]

    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, takes off in support of NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 15, 2021. NATO Air Policing missions are a routine and fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 07:35
    Photo ID: 6735531
    VIRIN: 210715-F-AN818-016
    Resolution: 6646x4431
    Size: 13.88 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready
    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready
    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready
    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Iceland
    EUCOM
    Air Policing
    AIRCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT