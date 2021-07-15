A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, takes off in support of NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 15, 2021. NATO Air Policing missions are a routine and fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 07:35
|Photo ID:
|6735531
|VIRIN:
|210715-F-AN818-016
|Resolution:
|6646x4431
|Size:
|13.88 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT