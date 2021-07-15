Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, taxi prior to takeoff in support of NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 15, 2021. NATO Air Policing is a peacetime collective defensive mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance members’ airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

Date Taken: 07.15.2021
Location: KEFLAVIK, IS