A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, takes off in support of NATO Air Policing at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 15, 2021. Air defence flying training missions provide the necessary degree of training to NATO and Icelandic support personnel, to ensure that the Alliance can conduct a full-scale peacetime air-policing mission at the shortest possible notice if required by real world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 07:35 Photo ID: 6735528 VIRIN: 210715-F-AN818-013 Resolution: 4415x2943 Size: 6.01 MB Location: KEFLAVIK, IS This work, Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers fired up and ready [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell