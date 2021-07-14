Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill

Harry Briesmaster (far left), 75th Civil Engineer Group director, briefs Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland (second from left), Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and 75th Air Base Wing leadership about construction underway at the east gate during a base visit July 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The construction project that began in May 2021 will add a new canopy and inspection facility at the gate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

