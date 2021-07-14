Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill [Image 15 of 15]

    Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Harry Briesmaster (far left), 75th Civil Engineer Group director, briefs Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland (second from left), Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and 75th Air Base Wing leadership about construction underway at the east gate during a base visit July 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The construction project that began in May 2021 will add a new canopy and inspection facility at the gate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 18:08
    Photo ID: 6734769
    VIRIN: 210714-F-LS255-0002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill [Image 15 of 15], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    AFSC
    Ogden ALC
    75ABW
    Lt. Gen. Kirkland

