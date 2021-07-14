Tech. Sgt. Dominic Dizes (left), 309th Aircraft Maintenance Wing, receives a coin from Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during a base visit July 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Dizes was coined for his exceptional performance as a member of the depot field team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 18:08
|Photo ID:
|6734757
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-LS255-0007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill [Image 15 of 15], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill
