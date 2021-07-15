Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Airman 1st Class Lynsey Braud (left), 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, shows her...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Airman 1st Class Lynsey Braud (left), 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, shows her surprise upon receiving a coin from Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, July 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Braud was coined for her exceptional performance as an air transportation function representative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, thanked members of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex and 75th Air Base Wing during a visit here July 13-15.



Kirkland, accompanied by and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, AFSC command chief, presented his commander’s coin to a number of military members and civilians while touring the organizations.



During the visit, Kirkland also presided over a change of command ceremony where Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs assumed command of the Ogden ALC from Maj. Gen. C. McCauley von Hoffman.



The stopover at Hill was likely the last for the center’s top two leaders while serving in their current roles. Kirkland is planning to retire next month after 33 years of service while Flosi was recently named to be the next command chief for Air Force Materiel Command.



