    Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Story

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, thanked members of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex and 75th Air Base Wing during a visit here July 13-15.

    Kirkland, accompanied by and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, AFSC command chief, presented his commander’s coin to a number of military members and civilians while touring the organizations.

    During the visit, Kirkland also presided over a change of command ceremony where Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs assumed command of the Ogden ALC from Maj. Gen. C. McCauley von Hoffman.

    The stopover at Hill was likely the last for the center’s top two leaders while serving in their current roles. Kirkland is planning to retire next month after 33 years of service while Flosi was recently named to be the next command chief for Air Force Materiel Command.

    With headquarters at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, AFSC is one of six specialized centers assigned to AFMC, and provides war-winning expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through world-class depot maintenance, supply chain management and installation support.

