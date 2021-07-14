Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill [Image 13 of 15]

    Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders with the 75th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo with Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, AFSC command chief, during a base visit July 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Pictured left to right: Maj. Paul Dinkins, Tech. Sgt. Vianney Hocog, Senior Airman Dylan Stirling, Kirkland, Flosi, and Chief Master Sgt. Oscar Hernandez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill [Image 15 of 15], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

