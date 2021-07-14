Defenders with the 75th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo with Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, AFSC command chief, during a base visit July 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Pictured left to right: Maj. Paul Dinkins, Tech. Sgt. Vianney Hocog, Senior Airman Dylan Stirling, Kirkland, Flosi, and Chief Master Sgt. Oscar Hernandez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill
