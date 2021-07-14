Defenders with the 75th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo with Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, AFSC command chief, during a base visit July 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Pictured left to right: Maj. Paul Dinkins, Tech. Sgt. Vianney Hocog, Senior Airman Dylan Stirling, Kirkland, Flosi, and Chief Master Sgt. Oscar Hernandez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 18:08 Photo ID: 6734756 VIRIN: 210714-F-LS255-0006 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.09 MB Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kirkland makes farewell visit to Hill [Image 15 of 15], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.