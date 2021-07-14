Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Beret Awarded Soldier's Medal for Heroism [Image 1 of 2]

    Green Beret Awarded Soldier's Medal for Heroism

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Mariscal 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Sgt Ian Tyrell recieves the Soldier's Medal for heroism on 14 Jul, 2021 at the Deeks Language Lab at Fort Campbell, Ky. The Hero's Medal was established in 1926, the Soldier's Medal is awarded to any person in the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguish themselves by valor, courage, and heroism by taking action in the face of adversity not involving conflict with an enemy while serving in any capacity with the U.S. Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Beret Awarded Soldier's Medal for Heroism [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Daniel Mariscal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    Green Beret
    Ft. Campbell KY
    5thSFG(A)
    Hero's Medal

