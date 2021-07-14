Green Beret Awarded Soldier's Medal for Heroism

Sgt Ian Tyrell recieves the Soldier's Medal for heroism on 14 Jul, 2021 at the Deeks Language Lab at Fort Campbell, Ky. The Hero's Medal was established in 1926, the Soldier's Medal is awarded to any person in the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguish themselves by valor, courage, and heroism by taking action in the face of adversity not involving conflict with an enemy while serving in any capacity with the U.S. Army.

