    Green Beret Awarded Soldier's Medal for Heroism [Image 2 of 2]

    Green Beret Awarded Soldier's Medal for Heroism

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Mariscal 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Sgt Ian Tyrell recieves the Soldier's Medal for heroism on 14 Jul, 2021 at the Deeks Language Lab at Fort Campbell, Ky.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 16:35
    Photo ID: 6734683
    VIRIN: 210714-A-CP620-303
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Beret Awarded Soldier's Medal for Heroism [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Daniel Mariscal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    Green Beret
    Ft. Campbell KY
    5thSFG(A)
    Hero's Medal

