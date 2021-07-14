Green Beret Awarded Soldier's Medal for Heroism

Sgt Ian Tyrell recieves the Soldier's Medal for heroism on 14 Jul, 2021 at the Deeks Language Lab at Fort Campbell, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6734683
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-CP620-303
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
