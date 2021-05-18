Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMA-R Network Upgrade [Image 5 of 5]

    DMA-R Network Upgrade

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Yokel 

    AFN Broadcast Center

    RIVERSIDE, Calif. (May 18, 2021) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Javiel Ladines and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adam Lozano, Defense Media Activity Riverside (DMA-R), Television-Audio Support Activity (T-ASA) prepare fiber optic cable for installation for a DMA-R’s network upgrade. T-ASA provides a wide range of Visual Information engineering support to the DoD. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Yokel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DMA-R Network Upgrade [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Peter Yokel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

