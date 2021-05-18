DMA-R Network Upgrade

RIVERSIDE, Calif., (May 18, 2021) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Javiel Ladines (top), U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adrian Scott (left) and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adam Lozano (right), Defense Media Activity Riverside(DMA-R), Television-Audio Support Activity (T-ASA) prepare fiber optic cable for installation for a DMA-R’s network upgrade. T-ASA provides a wide range of Visual Information engineering support to the DoD. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Yokel)

