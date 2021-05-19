DMA-R Network Upgrade

RIVERSIDE, Calif., (May 19, 2021) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawn Koutsouros, Defense Media Activity Riverside (DMA-R), Television-Audio Support Activity (T-ASA) prepares fiber optic cable for installation for DMA-R’s network upgrade. T-ASA provides a wide range of Visual Information engineering support to the DoD. (Released/U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Yokel)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 14:44
|Photo ID:
|6734515
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-OM702-0005
|Resolution:
|3407x5111
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|RIVERSIDE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
