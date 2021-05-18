DMA-R Network Upgrade

RIVERSIDE, Calif., (May 18, 2021) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Javiel Ladines and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adam Lozano, Defense Media Activity Riverside (DMA-R), Television-Audio Support Activity (T-ASA) prepare fiber optic cable for installation for a DMA-R’s network upgrade. T-ASA provides a wide range of Visual Information engineering support to the DoD. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Yokel)

