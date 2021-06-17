One first responder from northern Michigan gets a first-hand look at what it's like to be hoisted while two others tend the trail line during training at Pellston Regional Airport June 17, 2021. Local police and firefighters practiced hoisting to the aircraft and learned what to be aware of in case of a mishap. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:35 Photo ID: 6734357 VIRIN: 210617-G-VB974-0005 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 1.49 MB Location: PELLSTON, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders [Image 7 of 7], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.